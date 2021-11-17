 Skip to main content
Letter: Disrespecting the fully-vaccinated
Letter: Disrespecting the fully-vaccinated

Re: the Nov. 14 article "COV I D numbers in county creeping up again.'

The article stated "Of all the fully vaccinated people in Pima County, only 1.25% have had a breakthrough case, resulting in only .03% being hospitalized."

If so few of our fully-vaccinated have a mild breakthrough case, why is their fully-vaccinated status being disrespected?

Personally, yesterday, with my wife and I having had three full-strength Moderna shots, the last one this past August, and proving it by showing our CDC vaccination cards at Tucson Music Hall, we were still required to be fully masked at all times for a concert.

Why was our fully-vaccinated status so disrespected?

We left at intermission and won't be back until the Music Hall respects those who are fully vaccinated - or in our case, more than fully - by not requiring them to be masked.

Dr. James J. Stewart

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

