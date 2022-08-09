 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Distorted Beliefs

  Comments

Based on recent events, I believe Republicans can be divided into two teams, Team Normal and Team Not So Normal. Team NSN consists of those that uphold the following beliefs: The Stolen Election, The Pedophilic Cabal, The Great Replacement Theory, and whatever weekly conspiracy Alex Jones is promoting. Unfortunately, Team NSN currently dominates the GOP. The insurrection of January 6th was a direct result of distorted beliefs, which have not been moderated. Team N Republicans, Rep. Cheney, State Rep. Bowers have been censored and cast aside because they chose truth and duty. Locally, we used to look up to respected statesmen such as Senator McCain, and Rep. Kolbe. Now they’ve been replaced by NSN advocates, Mark Finchem and Kelli Ward. As a result, my life has been complicated. I don’t know what team my Republican family members and acquaintances are aligned with. Frankly, I am very afraid of the answer. Instead, I find myself avoiding anyone that leans right but I’m not totally comfortable in my approach.

Ed Espinoza

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

