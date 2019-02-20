I am a passenger six times a week going the length of Grant Road from I-10 to Kolb. Every third car has a driver texting, talking on their phones or looking at messages while driving. This is not hard to spot as the screen is lit up while in use. These are Arizona drivers. When will people realize that they are playing Russian Roulette and when their number comes up they will either die or kill someone else due to these actions?
There are also a high number of people running or bicycling across that street, especially before and after the Alvernon intersection, wearing dark clothing or having no bicycle lights or reflectors, which could also add to a high rate of pedestrian casualties.
I am frustrated by both of these factors and would definitely support a law where all cell phones are confiscated by the police to check what that driver was doing at the time of the crash. It may be a bit extreme, but necessary.
Candace Staar
Northwest side
