Letter: District 1 Supervisor Race
In the upcoming election, there is only one choice for Pima County District 1 Supervisor, Rex Scott. Rex is a seasoned leader, dedicated public servant, and experienced public administrator. Engaging in the community is nothing new for Mr. Scott, with over 35 years of dedicated public service. As an educational colleague of over 20 years, I know that Mr. Scott demonstrates the passion and commitment to fostering community through inclusive constructive dialogue, transparency in government, and customer service. His integrity is unparalleled in public education. As Pima County continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery, we need a proven, experienced public service leader for District 1 Supervisor, Rex Scott.

Margaret Shafer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

