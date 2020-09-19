Letter: District One County Supervisor Race

Voters in the District One County County Supervisor race certainly have a clear choice in 2020.
One candidate engages in personal, off-the-wall attacks (usually name-calling) from his twitter site on a wide assortment of individuals, both Democrat and Republican. He takes great pride in being endorsed by the obstructionist outgoing current office-holder.
The other candidate, Rex Scott, has been a progressive, open-minded educational leader in Tucson for many years. Rex has had a number of leadership positions, including the principal position at an extremely challenging city high school. I worked with Rex during his years as an assistant principal at Ironwood Ridge. He is hard-working and earnest. He has the ability to work with a wide variety of people, no matter what their political views may be. He is committed to helping individuals and the community. Rex is the sort of person that we should want and need as the district one representative on the supervisor board. He is clearly the easy choice here.
Gary Minor
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
