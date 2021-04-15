 Skip to main content
Letter: Diversity of thought
Letter: Diversity of thought

Diversity of thought is critical for democracy. That’s the new flag on your Opinion Page. Wouldn’t that be nice if the Daily Star practiced what they preach. In today’s paper there were 3 opinion pieces, each support leftists causes also two cartoons depicting republicans and conservatives negatively. Finally the letters to the editors generally skew left about 3/1. I know I write letters supporting conservative ideas that never get published. If the Star really believed what they print at the top of the page, they’d balance the page. There are good conservative columnists, cartoonists and letter writers everywhere, find them and publish them. It would be good for your subscribers and good for Tucson.

Bill Blaine

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

