Letter: Divide and Conquer

Thank God Ducey was not Governor when I was a kid during the Polio epidemic. His poor political behavior spread the Covid contagion for the past year, and now he injects this division into the state universities. Not content with poor vaccine rates he wants to work college students and staff against each other.
Maybe he would like be anointed Chancellor of a new Trump Medical School in Arizona when the king is restored after the "recount".
John Corbett
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.