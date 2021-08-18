 Skip to main content
Letter: DMP Transmission Lines
The plan to bring a 138-kilovolt overhead transmission line through the city center and residential neighborhoods which violates restrictions voted by citizens is obscene. How destructive this would be! Tucson prides itself on its visual beauty. I noticed the DeMoss Petrie substation has the acronym “DMP.” They’ve got that right. Sounds like “dump” to me. Dumping on Tucson. Don’t let them do it and don’t let them charge Tucsonans massive assessments to underground the lines. TEP should place the line underground as a matter of course.

Beverly Rutter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

