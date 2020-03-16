Letter: Do it for Dad
View Comments

Letter: Do it for Dad

It is often reported in this paper that coronavirus is like the flu in 80% cases. The problem is the other 20%. 5% end up in ICUs. The mortality rate for those over 70 years old is 8%.

My father is 70. He has served the Tucson community as a pediatrician for over 40 years. He’s saved lives and mentored countless students through medical school. He brings puppets to work. He doesn’t take sick days.

People in medicine are given the privilege of treating the sick, and they put duty over the interests of their own health every day. My dad won’t call in sick, so I need your help Tucson. I need you to wash your hands. To stay home from school and work. To avoid gatherings. To social distance. To stay calm. To listen to the public health experts as the restrictions gradually increase in the coming weeks. For my father and yours, and our mothers, aunts, uncles and grandparents.

Jesse Marshall

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Coronavirus

Much as I love the Tucson Festival of Books, I think it is extremely irresponsible not to cancel it this year. With thousands of people coming…

Local-issues

Letter: One Woman in White

A man at a crowded meeting stared and scowled at me. There could be many reasons for his disapproval. I like to think it was my white attire a…

Local-issues

Letter: Pedestrian Safety

I continue to read about pedestrians being injured and killed by drivers. Then I read an article from the local police or sheriff about how we…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News