Letter: Do it for Dad

It is often reported in this paper that coronavirus is like the flu in 80% cases. The problem is the other 20%. 5% end up in ICUs. The mortality rate for those over 70 years old is 8%.
My father is 70. He has served the Tucson community as a pediatrician for over 40 years. He’s saved lives and mentored countless students through medical school. He brings puppets to work. He doesn’t take sick days.
People in medicine are given the privilege of treating the sick, and they put duty over the interests of their own health every day. My dad won’t call in sick, so I need your help Tucson. I need you to wash your hands. To stay home from school and work. To avoid gatherings. To social distance. To stay calm. To listen to the public health experts as the restrictions gradually increase in the coming weeks. For my father and yours, and our mothers, aunts, uncles and grandparents.
Jesse Marshall
Northeast side
