Letter: Do Nine NCAA NOAs Signal Time For A Change?
With nine NCAA NOAs it may be time to release Coach Miller. I wish Coach Barnes could coach both the men and women'basketball teams. If Coach Miller is released, hopefully someone of Coach Barnes' character, skill, understanding of the game, and consideration for the players can be found to coach the men's team. Caring for her baby daughter probably makes coaching the womeen's team more than enough of a challenge.

Mike Carlson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

