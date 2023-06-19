Re: the June 13 article "Private horse racing tracks get $12M."

As a former Animal Cruelty Investigator, and a person who has cared for numerous horses in the past several decades, I read with sadness the May 7th piece in the Arizona Daily Star titled " In the Shadow of Horse Deaths, the Party Goes On".

Although that particular article was about the Kentucky Derby, it could have easily been referring to the situation in Tucson at the Rillito Park Horseracing Track.

Despite the alleged "safety measures" put into place by racetrack personnel, the deaths still continue.

Let's be clear, horses used in the racing industry are not willing participants. Their lives are filled with confinement, fear, pain, and life-threatening injuries. And most of them end up in a slaughterhouse.

The Rillito Park Racetrack is located on public/county property and is subsidized by our taxpayer dollars. Its contract renewal will be voted on Tuesday morning, June 20th.

Contact Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair/Main number (520-724-8126) TODAY and tell them to vote NO on renewing this contract.

Deb Thompson

East side