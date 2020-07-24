Letter: Do people really read what they write?

I read the Letters to the Editor every day, to help myself focus on how I can be a better steward of our community...but some of the opinions dictated in this column I feel are narrow minded, and devoid of thought. It makes me wonder if they're just writing in to see their names in the paper.
July 16, 2020 edition...a contributor writes about the "Confederate Memorials Must Come Down." Why? They have been up for decades, and all of a sudden they have to come down? Why is that? What is the rationale behind his statement?
Also...I'm okay with the daily letters showing peoples non-support of President Trump...but what I can't stomach is the disrespect for the office of the President. There have been past Presidents that I wasn't fond of...but they WERE the duly elected Presidents of our great country, and I respected the office they held. If these arm chair politicians thinks it's so easy...they should be on the ballot.
Ronald Zachau
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
