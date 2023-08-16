The headline for Sunday's article "Amid Arizona housing shortage, a fight for affordable apartments..." was misleading. The article only gave the perspective of two developers of market-rate or above-market properties, (both placed in neighborhoods with high levels of poverty). A real part of our housing problem is that wealthy developers have sat on vacant parcels for years waiting for (or creating??) this shortage. To portray them as victims of The Man is laughable.

The article's author did not interview any of the homeowners who opposed the developments, but she printed the developer's statement that they were "NIMBY'". Maybe they wanted AFFORDABLE housing instead of fancy enclaves? We won't know from reading this article. The author also did not define "affordable" or talk about public-private programs that actually create affordable housing for working folks. And she didn't talk with families who can't afford the Bafford or the Benedictine.

It seems there was an obvious agenda in choosing this headline for such a pro-developer article.

Sara Vazquez

Midtown