If you really want to do something for the environment stop eating beef. Whoa, that's unAmerican and against all we enjoy, etc. Look at the facts: Animal agriculture is the largest contributor to greenhouse emissions in our country and the planet. It is the leading cause of pollution in our rivers and streams, cattle produce 65 pounds of excrement per animal per day.
It is one of the largest users of fresh water in Arizona. It takes roughly 1,800 gallons of water to produce one pound of beef, mostly to grow alfalfa that humans don't even eat. Most important is the release of methane gas which is 85 times more heat trapping than CO2. Every two cows produce the same amount of methane gas emissions as one gas powered vehicle. In 2006, the United Nations released a report "that raising cattle for food produces more gas emissions than the entire transportation industry combined."
Besides your health, it is something to think about.
John Tansley
Oro Valley
