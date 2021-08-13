Letter: Do the right thing Governor Ducey

The Delta variant of the COVID according to science is 9 times more contagious than the Covid 19. We do not have vaccines for children (12 and under) approved yet. So in lieu of that the CDC is saying masks should be worn in close quarters which included schools. Makes sense doesn't it? Oh wait a minute, you say it is discriminating to require mask wearing and therefore you as commander and chief of the state have dictated that the schools cannot mandate masks. Do you understand how counterintuitive your logic or lack of logic is? You're more concerned about something you feel is discriminatory than you are the safety of the next generations. Your argument makes no sense - no vaccine so wear masks is science, so let's use it for the safety of our children. Think about your own children. Then take that thought and expand to the rest of the children of the state. Please stop using your political agenda in place of science - do the right thing.
Frank Flasch, retired graduate engineer
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.