Letter: Do us no harm

At best we expect our elected representatives to protect our rights and improve our lives. At the very least we expect them to do us no harm. I’m appalled that our Republican legislators have failed Arizonans on both counts.

They’ve been relentless in attacking our right to vote. They’ve proposed over 140 voter suppression bills, each designed to intimidate, harass, and discourage us from voting.

They’ve been relentless in attacking our children’s right to a first-rate public education. They’ve withheld billions from our public schools, denied teachers their right to free speech, imposed limits on what can be taught, banned books, and prevented professionals from doing their jobs.

They’ve been relentless in attacking women’s rights. They’ve inflicted undue suffering, altered women’s lives, and prevented doctors from acting in the best interests of their patients.

Rather than protecting our rights and improving our lives, our Republican legislators have attacked them. They deserve to be voted out of office.

Jacolyn Marshall

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

