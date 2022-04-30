 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Do us no harm

  • Comments

At best we expect our elected representatives to protect our rights and improve our lives. At the very least we expect them to do us no harm. I’m appalled that our Republican legislators have failed Arizonans on both counts.

They’ve been relentless in attacking our right to vote. They’ve proposed over 140 voter suppression bills, each designed to intimidate, harass, and discourage us from voting.

They’ve been relentless in attacking our children’s right to a first-rate public education. They’ve withheld billions from our public schools, denied teachers their right to free speech, imposed limits on what can be taught, banned books, and prevented professionals from doing their jobs.

They’ve been relentless in attacking women’s rights. They’ve inflicted undue suffering, altered women’s lives, and prevented doctors from acting in the best interests of their patients.

Rather than protecting our rights and improving our lives, our Republican legislators have attacked them. They deserve to be voted out of office.

People are also reading…

Jacolyn Marshall

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Nix the Western I-11 Route

Interstate 11 seeks to connect Nogales to Wickenburg, Arizona and has various routes up in the air. Despite doubts from the public that a new …

Letter: Cost of Living in Arizona

I am a recent transplant to Arizona. I have lived in a couple of other states. I am appalled at the recent actions in our state regarding unde…

Letter: Starve the Teachers

I am having a hard time understanding why the Arizona Legislature treats the Public School Teachers the way it does. They have billions in sur…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News