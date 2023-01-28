 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Do you hear what I hear?

Despite her courtroom losses, Kari Lake continues to maintain that the only way she could have lost the governor's race was by means of a massive fraudulent conspiracy perpetrated by Arizona election workers. After her loss to Kati Hobbs was announced, Lake Trumpeted, "Arizonans know BS when they see it."

How perverted must Ms. Lake's sense of logic be that, when she accurately and honestly proclaims the real reason for her election loss, she doesn't listen to herself?

Rick Cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

