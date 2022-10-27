Letter: Do your homework, then vote….

It’s astonishing how this states Republican candidates misled the voters. They always stand up for the border patrol but you would think the new statistics released from the border patrol would be useful for Arizonans. Now….I did have to read and not take for truth what I hear. The new stats are….96% of seized drugs (mostly fentanyl) is at legal border crossings, and not brought in by illegal migrants, and 85% of those brining in these drugs are American citizens. So either Republicans candidates are lying or the border patrol is. Do your homework and then vote.