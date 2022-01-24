Letter: Do your part for public health

COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in Arizona. Saturday 1/22 there were 25,000 new cases reported. This is an undercount, as most people who use at-home tests are not reporting their results, and asymptomatic cases are not being tested (although they still can spread the virus). There have been over 25,000 deaths in Arizona directly attributed to COVID-19. Our hospitals are being overwhelmed, and pediatric COVID-19 hospital admissions have quadrupled in the last month. Although breakthrough cases of COVID occur in fully vaccinated persons, unvaccinated persons are still much more likely to be hospitalized and more likely to die. Sadly, Governor Ducey refuses to take action, despite the advice of public health and medical professionals like myself. I know that everyone is tired of COVID, but please do your part: get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask (N95 or KN95 if you are able) and avoid large crowds indoors.
Melanie Bell
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.