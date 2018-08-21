As a practicing Physician in Tucson since 1990, I agree the physician shortage in Arizona is partially due to resident caps. However, there is another issue that contributes to this critical shortage. Circa 2010 the college of medicine started matriculating out of state applicants in increasing numbers. In 2017, 30 percent and in this year 25 percent were from out of state, that calculates for 2018 to be about 30 future doctors being educated with our tax dollars.
This causes two problems: it takes away positions from our highly qualified Arizona student applicants and how many of these out of state students will practice in Arizona? I have tried to obtain those numbers but they are difficult to find. I work with medical students and residents and it is true that some will stay and practice in Arizona but many wish to return to their home state. I think if our medical school focused on our state applicants this would help keep physicians in Arizona.
Ronald Widman
East side
