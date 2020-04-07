Letter: Doctors and Medical Workers: A letter of gratitude
Letter: Doctors and Medical Workers: A letter of gratitude

I'm not alone in these sentiments, but I want to thank each of you for your willingness to take on a monumental wave of unexpected medical emergencies. You, and your colleagues around the world, are at times overwhelmed, and the rest of us can only show our gratitude for your untiring devotion as you serve at the front lines in this battle. We who are "elderly" need to to help you by maintaining our health and not clog medical facilities. No matter what your role, I wish you all the strength and good health to persevere.

Bruce Grossetta

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

