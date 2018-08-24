Pharmaceutical companies and distributors do not write prescriptions for opioids. Doctors do. Doctors have access to information regarding dosage and side effects of each drug. It is the doctors responsibility to monitor their patients drug usage especially pain killers. Misuse of any drug has a snowball effect that affects all of us.
Hospitals lose money. Insurance rates increase. Impaired drivers are on our streets. Patients need schooling on how to manage their pain. Prescribing drugs is not always the answer. Patients with legitimate chronic pain have problems getting their drugs and some undergo a lot of scrutiny when it is time for a refill. Doctors and patients have to be accountable.
Lela Lesson
Southwest side
