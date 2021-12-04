 Skip to main content
Letter: Does my mask offend thee?
Letter: Does my mask offend thee?

Mask wearers have many reasons to wear a mask. Some wear them because their employers require them. Some because they are susceptible to respiratory illnesses. Some because they have allergies. Some because they have an illness that they don't want to give to others. Some because they are undergoing cancer treatment. It is not a political statement. I guess some folks take offense to seeing someone wearing a mask. Please remember that mask wearing is a personal thing. We do not need nor appreciate your "snarky" comments to us. Please keep them to yourselves.

Joseph Ricca

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

