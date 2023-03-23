State senator Jake Hoffman’s senate bill 1694 ignores the literal implications of the characteristics he wants to prohibit in human communication and behavior. He wishes to prohibit the concept of “equality” which ignores human characteristics regardless of individual differences or needs. Only a fool would require equality within a typical group of people. Human variability requires equity, which recognizes that each individual uses different circumstances, resources, and opportunities to reach equal outcomes. Moreover, prohibiting "diversity" ignores the different circumstances, experiences, and values that cannot be changed such as national origin, age, language, color, race, and ethnicity. Further, prohibiting "inclusion" contradicts individual rights for equal justice and liberty because of human characteristics like race, gender, or ability.