Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Veterans Home Care Chioices

Letter: Veterans Home Care Chioices

In her recent eloquent opinion piece, “Veterans need more home care choices,” care worker Becca Caneloz made an impassioned argument for fulfi…

Letter: So Much for Full Disclosure

Letter: So Much for Full Disclosure

As a 20 year veteran of the newspaper business, I read some articles with skepticism. When fact checking information, it’s also critical to we…

Letter: Religious Prejudice

Letter: Religious Prejudice

A Phoenix area school district is being sued by The Alliance Defending Freedom (gotta love that name) for violating the constitutional rights …

Comments may be used in print.