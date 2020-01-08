Letter: Does Senator McSally endorse cheating?

There has been a lot of discussion about Trump’s quid pro quo, abuse of power, and obstruction of Congress but for the American voter there is a much more terrifying outcome. A vote against impeachment will be give Trump, Senator Mitch McConnell, and other Republicans, permission to cheat in the 2020 election. In fact, based on Guiliani’s meetings with Russian Ukrainians, Trump is already cheating or planning to cheat in 2020. Trump and McConnell cheat so they can win this election and the election after that and the election after that. How you and I vote no longer matters because they can cheat; they can manipulate the vote so that they will always win.
Senator Martha McSally, you should understand that Trump is cheating and you are voting for cheating when you vote against impeachment. Senator McSally, do you really want Arizona voters to understand that you endorse cheating in elections and that they can assume you will also cheat?
Marion Slack
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.