Letter: Does the ending of a story ever really change?
Letter: Does the ending of a story ever really change?

Have you ever read a book and did not like the ending? If you read the book again do you think the ending will change? No matter how many times you read that book, the ending doesn't change does it?

Have you ever watched a movie and did not like how it ended? No matter how many times you watch it, the ending never changes.

Now how many times do we need to recount an valid election before we realize that the ending remains the same? Isn't that what some Republicans want to do with last November's election? Is that just for the Presidential election or is that for the entire ballot?

Yes Folks, the ending will remain the same no matter how many times you re-read or re-watch it.

Joseph Ricca

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

