Letter: Does the Star have any women sports writers
UA women sports teams are doing great. The Star is starting to give a little more print space to them. However, it does not seem to be enough given their national rankings compared with the men's sports teams. More print space may help increase attendance to events too. Maybe the amount of print should be base a bit more on the quality of the teams and if this is the case then the headlines would be given to women's softball and basketball. Teams should earn their place in print.

Douglas Taren

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

