I commend the work of our Pima Animal Control Center and director, Kristen Auerbach. So much has been accomplished to improve the conditions for the animals and to reduce or eliminate putting animals down. Many kudos as well to the wonderful members of our community who volunteer, who foster, and who are responsible pet owners. Our Board of Supervisors have also been supportive of efforts to expand and improve the facility.
Unfortunately the animal population who need homes, will continue to grow.
I would be supportive of legislation such as was enacted in California last year. Below is news clip of it.
10/14/17
Sacramento – Local and national animal welfare organizations today commend California Gov. Jerry Brown for signing into law legislation that will prevent the sale of commercially raised dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores across the state of California. The law also encourages partnerships that promote the adoption of homeless pets.
A.B. 485 protects animals and consumers, and sets an important precedent.
Lori Peterson
Northwest side
