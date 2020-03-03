Letter: "Doggone Fast" front page news?

I am astonished that the Star devoted three-quarters of the front page (between the ads) and a full page (above the ad) to 'fly ball'! This is over 10%, including ads, of the entire Monday 3/2/2020 edition and by far the most prominent portion. Are cute little puppies next?
"Turkish troops shot down two Syrian warplanes." War between Turkey (and NATO) and Syria (with Russia) and a million refugees fleeing the fighting made page 7. Not exactly 'a slow news day.'
Steve Johnston
West side
