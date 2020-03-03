Letter: "Doggone Fast" front page news?
View Comments

Letter: "Doggone Fast" front page news?

I am astonished that the Star devoted three-quarters of the front page (between the ads) and a full page (above the ad) to 'fly ball'! This is over 10%, including ads, of the entire Monday 3/2/2020 edition and by far the most prominent portion. Are cute little puppies next?

"Turkish troops shot down two Syrian warplanes." War between Turkey (and NATO) and Syria (with Russia) and a million refugees fleeing the fighting made page 7. Not exactly 'a slow news day.'

Steve Johnston

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Walton Needs to Go

Saturday evening, in frustration and anger, I bought a radio. Once again, Bill Walton was “calling” the Wildcats men’s basketball game.

Local-issues

Letter: hit and run

Yesterday February the 25th, in the morning someone ran their vehicle into the south east wall of Hajra House 1111 north queen ave the buildin…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News