Letter: Dogs are the best

Kudos to Michael Gershon for his opinion piece the Star printed on July 6th; he is correct in saying we need to take a vacation from the negativity of the news--and there are no creatures better suited to provide that emotional vacation than dogs. Any dog (or pet) owner knows the soul-crushing pain that comes from losing our loving, trusting four-legged companions. As a teacher, I frequently have students come to school saddened by the death of a pet. I tell every class the truest thing I've come to learn about our beloved friends; I'm paraphrasing, but I once read: "When you bring a dog into your life, you make a contract with them. They will give you their heart and one day they will break yours." If you can rescue a pet from one of our local animal shelters--do it today. They are worth the inevitable heartbreak.