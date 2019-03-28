Thank you for the in-depth and well organized coverage of Don Diamond's amazing life. Ann Brown did an excellent job. Thank you for giving her so much space in the 3/26/19 newspaper.

As a resident of Tucson since 1959, I had heard of his activities.

This coverage however highlighted his skills of forming coalitions to get things done, his philanthropy, and his wide interests.

I appreciated reading about his life which was truly well lived.

Ellen Frank

Southeast side

