Thank you for the in-depth and well organized coverage of Don Diamond's amazing life. Ann Brown did an excellent job. Thank you for giving her so much space in the 3/26/19 newspaper.
As a resident of Tucson since 1959, I had heard of his activities.
This coverage however highlighted his skills of forming coalitions to get things done, his philanthropy, and his wide interests.
I appreciated reading about his life which was truly well lived.
Ellen Frank
Southeast side
