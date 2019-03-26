RE: the March 26 article "Developer, philanthropist Diamond, 91, dies."
It's clear from your piece about the life and passing of Don Diamond, that both his extraordinary philanthropy and his business interests were eclectic. Like many people, I knew about his businesses and also, like many people, I asked him for his support for some of my favorite causes. One time, many years ago, he said that the only time he had to talk to me about my request was to go with him in his car, we'd drive to the place where he had to make a quick stop and then back to his office where my car was parked; it was a fruitful chat. Ours is a community that benefited mightily from Don's largess. He was unique and will be missed.
Billie Kozolchyk
Foothills
