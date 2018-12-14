The Koch brothers are right wing, libertarians who intend to garner new recruits via offering FREE civics and economics curricula to public and private high schools. In short, the materials don't present the facts but rather very biased and radical views. For instance, slavery was necessary to develop our nation. The need to destroy our nations parks and preserved lands for economic gains for the top 1% is encouraged.
Civics and economics should be presented to students with facts and challenging them to make critical decisions. Several different views should be presented. They should not be one single political approach.
The Koch civics and economics materials aren't FREE materials. They are intended to brainwash our children to the Koch's libertarian ideas. And that is wrong.
Pam Farris
Northwest side
