Re: Dec. 31 article “AZ bill would ban teachers from raising controversial topics in class.”
Would Rep. Mark Finchem’s bill prohibit discussing global climate change in science classrooms? In this age of science denial we need more education and discussion, not less.
Evidence: January 1 letter “Adapt to changing world” illustrates a basic misunderstanding shared by many. The writer asserts that “Earth’s climate has been changing (all by itself) for 4.5 billion years” and that attempting “to solve climate change would be foolish and futile.”
He ignores the conclusions of scientific research: Burning fossil fuels for the past 300 years has disrupted long, natural climate cycles – loading our atmosphere with carbon, killing ecosystems and threatening the future of life on planet Earth.
Recent scientific reports need to be understood and discussed, especially by the young people who are inheriting the consequences of our past and current behavior.
Greg Lewis
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.