Chris Allen, I applaud your activism and your July 2 Tucson Opinion about the urgent need to prepare for a warming climate.

However, your criticism of Governor Hobbs is misplaced. Hobbs acknowledges the reality and seriousness of our warming climate. She’s been in office for six months – she’s not responsible for the many years of the Arizona government’s inaction on global warming.

Before Hobbs, Republican governors led our state for more than 12 years and had a Republican-controlled legislature. Yet those elected officials did not prepare for the very real threats that you describe. Many Republicans denied that global warming was real.

Our Republican-led government also reduced the state funding available to cities, towns and counties, making it harder for those governmental entities to do what you suggest.

Let’s join with elected officials such as Hobbs to get this important work done – and elect people who will help her do so. She can’t do it alone.

Mari Jensen

Midtown