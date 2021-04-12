 Skip to main content
Letter: Don 't Defund, Redesign
A few years ago, our Pima County Sheriff stated that his Jail was full of mental health problems. We should be able to deduce that our jail is a microcosm of our society resulting in policing issues with our public. Rather than reduce funding let's try redesigning law enforcement with a emphasis on mental health issues. Train, hire and redesign our police to deal with today's problems and provide on the spot intervention with those struggling with drugs, depression... mental health situations. Today's enforcement is more that guns or butter, it's about mental health, proper intervention and treatment. An officer with a gun and enforcement training is not equipped to deal with the mentally ill. Enforcement or intervention?

Roger Engels

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

