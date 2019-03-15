I tried an e-scooter for the first time a couple weeks ago in Phoenix. No helmet, once around a park, and then I was ready to brave the streets! The scooter was surprisingly easy to balance and control. Instead of driving to Old Town Scottsdale from our hotel and burning time and gas to find a parking space, we grabbed a scooter parked in front of the lobby and scootered along some side streets, popping out near our destination restaurant.
We were careful, of course, because we are Boomers! We could have fallen — yes! Someone else could have hit us — yes! But nothing bad happened and really, it was fun, a bit daring, and we loved it! Let's at least try the scooters in Tucson. Don't be afraid!
Connie Marking
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.