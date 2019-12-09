As a child, I learned one big 10 command was "Thou shalt not bear false witness." Now with Facebook selling political lies for millions, with ex-lovers driving their X-es to suicide, with children bullying classmates with untruths, with politicians and citizens abusing "freedom of speech" to destroy the enemy, is it time to see the wisdom in that old command, "Thou shalt not bear false witness!"? Don't lie!!!
Whether you are deeply religious, only politically religious, or not at all religious, this is the big one: DON'T LIE!. Sure, liars get cheap power since an outrageous lie can now race around the world before truth gets its research pants on. The truth, facts, will make you free from blinding prejudice and superstition; the scientific truth that we are all much more alike than different will make it easy to treat others as you want to be treated.
Stephen Uhl
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.