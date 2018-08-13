Re: the Aug. 10 guest column "Law enforcement heroism often goes unnoticed, unacknowledged."
Three years ago, my 17-year-old nephew (unarmed) was shot at a routine traffic stop in Michigan. Many red flags were ignored during the investigation and the shooting was ruled justified. Fellow deputies lied in their testimony and the officer involved declined to testify at the hearing.
Three years later, in a civil suit, there was enough evidence against the officer to award the family a $2.4 million judgement. Right after the judgement, the police officer quietly left the force and is now working for a private security firm. Until the police starting policing their own, the distrust of law enforcement will continue and, yes, real police "heroism will go unnoticed and unacknowledged."
Sue Walker
Northwest side
