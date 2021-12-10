 Skip to main content
Letter: Don’t Politicize Local School Boards
Enough already!!! Keep politics out of school board races. Children in Arizona deserve to have non-politicized school boards where the first priority of each board member is what is best for the kids, not a political party’s selfish interest.

Kids should learn the basic facts of our nation’s history-the good, the bad, and the ugly. Leave Critical Race Theory where it is currently taught—in a FEW law schools. NOT a single K-12 school in the US teaches it or has ever taught it. It would be like trying to teach calculus to first graders.

School counselors are too few and spread way too thin. The Arizona teacher shortage is dire and getting worse every year. Politicizing school boards will result in boards insisting on hiring members of their political party.

Teachers need to be ethical, patient, even handed and fair minded—something today’s politicians lack.

Dr Pamela Farris

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

