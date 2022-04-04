Letter: Don’t Pour Arizona Taxpayers’ Money into Building Wall

The Customs and Border Patrol accounting office has shared that over the past three years, the Mexico border wall build under then Pres Trump has been sawed through over 3200 times by drug and people smugglers using inexpensive equipment. It has cost the US federal government with our taxpayers money over $2.6 million to repair the holes.
Please also note when any state sends its own National Guard troops when it is not declared a federal emergency, the state taxpayers foot that bill for salaries and transport as well as food and shelter for the National Guard troops.
Don’t get snookered by another developer, voters.
Dr Pamela Farris
Oro Valley
