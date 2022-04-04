 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don’t Pour Arizona Taxpayers’ Money into Building Wall

  • Comments

The Customs and Border Patrol accounting office has shared that over the past three years, the Mexico border wall build under then Pres Trump has been sawed through over 3200 times by drug and people smugglers using inexpensive equipment. It has cost the US federal government with our taxpayers money over $2.6 million to repair the holes.

Please also note when any state sends its own National Guard troops when it is not declared a federal emergency, the state taxpayers foot that bill for salaries and transport as well as food and shelter for the National Guard troops.

Don’t get snookered by another developer, voters.

Dr Pamela Farris

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

