Re: the Jan. 6 guest column "Why Southern Arizona needs the Rosemont Mine."
At 70 years old and from a state with much mining, I have seen mines developed that supposedly met every state and federal law. I have seen these mines abandoned, once the minerals were gone. The taxpayers are left with the destruction and cost of reclamation. Some of these mines sites will have to be treated in “perpetuity.” In other words, the destruction will never end.
The mine owners are gone, or bankrupt. Their bonds too small to remedy the destruction. Some of the previous managers are now trying to start new mines with the same promises as Rosemont makes: we will do it right, no need to worry, we are meeting all the requirements of the law ( many of which are written by or twisted by the mining industry). As the old saying goes, fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me. I for one will not be fooled again. I will not sell my soul for the 30 pieces of silver Rosemont is offering.
Howard Strause
Foothills
