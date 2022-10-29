Letter: Don’t sit this one out!

This election is too important to sit out. We have a golden opportunity to turn our state around by
electing a new Democratic Governor who will work for Arizonans, not corporations, a Secretary
of State who will protect our right to vote and ballot integrity, and an Attorney General who will
protect our civil rights and work to restore women’s reproductive rights.
We have an opportunity to elect new Democratic legislators who will pass bills to help
Arizonans, not harm them, and two Arizona Corporation Commissioners who will invest in
renewable energy and protect our vanishing water supply.
In-person voting has begun at early voting centers; check the recorder’s office listings for
convenient times and places. If you have a mail-in ballot, you can drop it off at any early voting
center, mail it on or before November 1, or bring it with you on Election Day November 8.
Whatever you do, please join me and vote to improve all our lives.
Mary Lisa
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.