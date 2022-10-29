Letter: Don’t sit this one out!

This election is too important to sit out. We have a golden opportunity to turn our state around by

electing a new Democratic Governor who will work for Arizonans, not corporations, a Secretary

of State who will protect our right to vote and ballot integrity, and an Attorney General who will

protect our civil rights and work to restore women’s reproductive rights.

We have an opportunity to elect new Democratic legislators who will pass bills to help

Arizonans, not harm them, and two Arizona Corporation Commissioners who will invest in

renewable energy and protect our vanishing water supply.

In-person voting has begun at early voting centers; check the recorder’s office listings for

convenient times and places. If you have a mail-in ballot, you can drop it off at any early voting

center, mail it on or before November 1, or bring it with you on Election Day November 8.

Whatever you do, please join me and vote to improve all our lives.

Mary Lisa

Oro Valley