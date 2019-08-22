I'm gravely concerned about the possibility that Amtrak might cut the Sunset Limited train service. Their justification, backed by the Trump administration is that Amtrak lost $35m on the southern line last year, which is about what the military spends every ten minutes. Stranding the southwest US without passenger rail service is short-sighted. With climate insecurity in our future, transportation access should be a priority.

Amy Harwood

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments