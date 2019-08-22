I'm gravely concerned about the possibility that Amtrak might cut the Sunset Limited train service. Their justification, backed by the Trump administration is that Amtrak lost $35m on the southern line last year, which is about what the military spends every ten minutes. Stranding the southwest US without passenger rail service is short-sighted. With climate insecurity in our future, transportation access should be a priority.
Amy Harwood
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.