Visitors to Southern Arizona, please don’t be worried by alarmists who don’t live here. In spite of claims of an emergency, things are quite peaceful. We have no gangs roaming the hills or green valleys. When shopping in the summer in Green Valley I leave my windows down. We only lock the doors to our home when it gets dark. No scary hordes here.
We have lots of law enforcement. If an accident should happen there will be an abundance of emergency personnel on site in no time. Fall and you can’t get up? The fire department will be there to upright you in a few minutes.
Oh, did I mention we have lots of law enforcement personnel? We have Boarder Patrol bumper to bumper.
Ray Omdahl
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.