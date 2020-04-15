Letter: Donald Trump campaigns daily during crisis

To the letter writer (a lifelong Democrat ?) who complained that Mark Kelly has been shameful to be campaigning during this medical crisis and advises other Democrats not to vote for him, what is the alternative? Have you not been watching Donald Trump at the nation's highest level campaigning every day in the White House daily briefing on this pandemic. Worse, he mostly keeps Mike Pence (who he put in charge) and his scientific task force mostly in the background until he finishes fabricating, praising himself and denigrating some reporters while refusing to take any responsibility for those things that have been detrimental to containing the virus.
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
