Letter: Donald Trump campaigns daily during crisis
View Comments

Letter: Donald Trump campaigns daily during crisis

To the letter writer (a lifelong Democrat ?) who complained that Mark Kelly has been shameful to be campaigning during this medical crisis and advises other Democrats not to vote for him, what is the alternative? Have you not been watching Donald Trump at the nation's highest level campaigning every day in the White House daily briefing on this pandemic. Worse, he mostly keeps Mike Pence (who he put in charge) and his scientific task force mostly in the background until he finishes fabricating, praising himself and denigrating some reporters while refusing to take any responsibility for those things that have been detrimental to containing the virus.

Chuck Cabrera

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: The Death of a Star

I am totally disgusted to read that Lee Enterprises/Gannett Corp, owners of our "hometown"  newspaper, would place profits over people during …

Local-issues

Letter: Thank you neighbors

I'd like to send a BIG THANK YOU to the Anklam/Silverbell neighborhood who got together and sent so many boxes of pizza to all of the staff at…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News