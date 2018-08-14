Re: the Aug. 12 article "Questions arise over group that says it aids foster kids."
Thank you for the article on the Southern AZ Foster Kids organization, which appears to be a scam, that I have seen collection money outside Walmarts. There are many kind people who want to donate to help children in foster care, as well as children adopted from foster care. There are some outstanding, well-established charitable organizations that are doing wonderful work and have impeccable reputations.
As a former foster parent and an adoptive mother of three children from foster care, I recommend donating to Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation (www.affcf.org), More Than a Bed (www.morethanabed.org), GoodThreads (goodthreads.com) and Aviva Children's Services (www.avivatucson.org) to mention a few. Thank you for exposing this and warning our community about this group.
Darlyne Gallaway
Northwest side
