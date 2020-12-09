Letter: Donating Healthier Foods

In her letter to the editor criticizing an article that advised donors to think before giving to food banks, Ms. Nath contends that "everyone has a choice of what they consume". Obviously, that is not the case. For those who are poor and desperate, the choices are very limited.
If anyone has a choice under these circumstances, it is the donor, not the recipient.
Scott McKinzie
Northeast side
