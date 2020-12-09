 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Donating Healthier Foods
View Comments

Letter: Donating Healthier Foods

In her letter to the editor criticizing an article that advised donors to think before giving to food banks, Ms. Nath contends that "everyone has a choice of what they consume". Obviously, that is not the case. For those who are poor and desperate, the choices are very limited.

If anyone has a choice under these circumstances, it is the donor, not the recipient.

Scott McKinzie

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Local-issues

Letter: Police Officers

Law enforcement is the only occupation I know of that: You have to know city, state and local laws as well as any attorney without the benefit…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News