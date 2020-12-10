Letter: Donations can help and also show respect

Re: The December 8 Letter to the Editor written by Louise Nath of Benson, and titled "I'll donate what I please, thank you, is an interesting take on how and why some people donate food to those in our community who might be hungry, or maybe in need of other donations.
As the famous playwright August Wilson said "Something is not always better than nothing." Donations of healthy food, shoes and diapers that fit, a clean bed for a homeless person; all these donations tell our less fortunate community members that not only do we want to help you, but you are also worthy of our respect.
Fran McNeely
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
