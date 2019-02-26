Kelley Matthews and Peter Lasher have reapplied for a Conditional Use Permit claiming they want to build a 'minor resort' on the property on the corner of Old Spanish Trail and Escalante Road, directly across the street from Saguaro Park East.
While the new application is changed over previous versions, it still is of significant concern to neighboring homeowners for all the same reasons, including property values, light, noise, traffic, water and waste.
The Pima County Conditional Use Permit hearing is 3/27 @ 2:30 pm.
MEETING LOCATION
Public Works Building
201 N. Stone Ave.
Basement
Conference Room “C”
Tucson, AZ 85701
Jeff Bruce
East side
